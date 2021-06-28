Harriett Lakel

Harriett Victoria Mossburg Lakel, age 94 of Ada, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2021.
Harriett was born on December 20, 1926, in Frederick, Maryland, to Grover and Agnes Mossburg. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bill; son, Bill Jr.; brothers, Paul and Norman; and sister, Virginia. Harriet’s greatest joy was her family of five generations. She is sorely missed by her four surviving children: Lisa, Lynn (Ray), Tonya (Jay), Michael (Susan); eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and recently four great-great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Anne Mossburg, of Frederick, Maryland. She was the heart and soul of our family; the one we would turn to for advice, someone to listen or give reassurance that no matter how things looked at the time, everything would be okay. “This too shall pass,” was something we heard often in her lifetime. With her unconditional love, we could always come home. The door was always open. Mom, we have been so very blessed to have had you to teach us, guide us, and show by example the gift of unconditional love. We will love you, miss you, and keep you in our hearts. Forever.