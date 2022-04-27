Harrison McAlpine Jr., of McLean, Virginia, left this world peacefully April 21, 2022, at age 92.
Those are the dry facts; but dry facts never tell the story of a life, and Harry led a full life.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 25, 1930, he learned the value of quiet service from a military father and mother, and he continued his own quiet service for the rest of his life.
After graduating from Lafayette College 1951, Harry enlisted in the Army, where he served as an infantry platoon leader in the 11th Airborne Division and then as a rifle platoon leader in Korea. Two of his greatest joys in life came back-to-back: marrying the love of his life, Betsy McCain, in 1955, and entering government service the following year. For the next 33 years, he served in positions of increasing responsibility, primarily involving East Asia. Harry and Betsy (because they were always a team) served in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Laos, Indonesia and Australia.
Retiring in 1988, Harry turned to quiet service of a different kind: volunteering for organizations such as Share of McLean, and becoming involved in the good works of St. John’s Episcopal Church of McLean. His work at Share earned him the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Citizen of the Year.
But it was never about recognition and awards. It was about service to country and others. Harry is survived by family members who will forever love him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy. He is survived by his son, Ken and wife Kathy, of Ventura, California; his grandsons, Cullen and Graham, also of California; and a host of friends who became family.
A funeral will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in McLean, Virginia, at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29. In lieu of flowers, kind donations can be made to Share of McLean, 1367 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22101 (shareofmclean.org/donate).
Arrangements are being handled by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, Maryland.