Harry F. Main, Jr.

Harry Franklin Main Jr., 81, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed on Monday, Aug. 23, 2022. Born in Urbana, Maryland, on Jan. 1, 1941, to the late Harry Franklin Main Sr. and Madeline Elizabeth (nee Gladhill) Main, he was the beloved husband of 61 years to Margaret Marie Main.

Harry grew up on a dairy farm, and upon graduating high school, he started his career as a bricklayer. He would work as a bricklayer for over 40 years before retiring from T.F. Main Masonry.