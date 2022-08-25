Harry F. Main, Jr.

Harry Franklin Main Jr., 81, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed on Monday, Aug. 23, 2022. Born in Urbana, Maryland, on Jan. 1, 1941, to the late Harry Franklin Main Sr. and Madeline Elizabeth (nee Gladhill) Main, he was the beloved husband of 61 years to Margaret Marie Main.
Harry grew up on a dairy farm, and upon graduating high school, he started his career as a bricklayer. He would work as a bricklayer for over 40 years before retiring from T.F. Main Masonry.
Harry was also a volunteer fireman, of 47 years, with the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, Company 23. He was also a member of the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. He also enjoying hunting and trips to his cabin in Garrett County.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Lori Lenhart (Rick), Timothy Main (Michelle), Richard Main (Carole) and Michael Main (Casey); his sisters, Barbara Coffey (James) and Bonnie VanAtta (Richard); his grandchildren, Drew, Leanne, Jeremiah, Jacob, Ashleigh, Brandi, Sydney, Sara and Alyssa; and great-grandsons, Lincoln, Kai and Wyatt.
Family and friends can gather at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 6-8 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church, 3519 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704.