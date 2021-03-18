Harry Gosnell

Harry “Bas” Gosnell, 75, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 16, 1945, in Maryland the son of Dorothy Gosnell (nee Frizzell) and the late James H. Gosnell.
In addition to his years at the Department of Energy, he operated the Olde Town restaurant in Mount Airy from around 1977-1994.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing and going to the drag strip. Most of all, he loved to visit and share stories with friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Steven M. Gosnell and wife Ginger; grandchildren, Steven J. and Chesney Gosnell; and stepgrandsons, AJ and Austin Webber.
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5923 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771, with Pastor Matt Maka of Christ Church of Moiunt Airy officiating.
A celebration of life party will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kline Hospice House, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or Mount Airy Fire Department, 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory.