Harry Haslam

Harry Howard Haslam, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Washington DC VA Medical Center after a long, courageous battle with heart disease. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of 51 years.
Harry was born on Jan. 2, 1948, in Franklin, Maine, to the late Carlton and Caroline Haslam. He always enjoyed returning to Maine to visit. Some of his favorite places were Lamoine Beach, Ellsworth and Bar Harbor.
Harry was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served his country in Vietnam from 1968-1969 with the 1st Cavalry. He was the recipient of numerous service-related awards in recognition of the sacrifice he made for his country.
Harry was the owner of Harry H. Haslam Construction in Frederick for many years. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family, as well as restoring and showing street rods. Harry was a longtime member of the Catoctin Mountain Street Rod Association.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his four children, Karen (Robert), Kristen (Larry), Craig (Kristen) and Kelly (Lamonte Sr.); 12 grandchildren, Bruce (Amanda), Courtney (Zachary), Elijah, Lindsey, Amber, Makayla, Lamonte Jr., Aubree, Craig Jr., Zacharry, Adelyn and Nolan; one great-granddaughter, Sophia; one sister, Carole (Ryan); two brothers, Richard (Joan) and Ken; as well as numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
The family will hold visitation on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the Fisher House Foundation for Veterans.
