Harry J. “Murph” Murphy, 86, of Walkersville, passed away suddenly in his sleep on May 23, 2021, in a home he shared with his daughter Susan, son-in-law Kevin and grandson Quest.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, Maryland. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Tim May officiating.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Murphy (BTW, they met as 3-year-old children); his son, Harry III; and all of his brothers and sisters.
Interment will be a private ceremony at Mount Olivet Cemetery, where Harry will join his wife, Barbara.
Harry was born in Boston, Massachusetts, lived 48 years in Southern California raising his family, and finally landed in Frederick/Walkersville, Maryland, for the last 22 years. There are so many things that could be said about Harry, but most of all he was known as a loving, supportive, generous dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Harry was hard-working from the age of seven until he retired at 62. He enjoyed life and traveled extensively with his wife and family. Harry wanted so much to be in the military, but due to medical reasons could never enlist. However, he was so proud when four of his five children enlisted: two Marines, one Army Airborne Infantry and one Army WAC (Women’s Army Corp). At 81, Harry went skydiving for the first time and wanted to go again. Harry loved to mow the grass, and his daughter had a terrible time getting him off the yard mower. Harry will be greatly missed. Most of all, he left a hole that can never be filled in the heart of his family; we love you, DAD!
Harry is survived by son, Thomas and wife Louise Murphy of Corona, California; daughter, Therese Ayers, of Frederick, Maryland; son, Richard and wife Reina Murphy; daughter, Susan and husband Kevin Meslovich; Harry III’s widow, Cathy Murphy, of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren (great-grandchildren are listed in parenthesis), Jessica Rivera (sons Peter, Noah, Dylan), Thomas Ayers, Anthony and wife Brittany Murphy, Maura and husband Dennis Eilefson (daughter Kiera, son Trent), Marc and wife Andrea Ayers (daughters Celeste, Annabel and Esme, and sons Donavan and Basil), Valarie Hopkins, Carlos and wife Katty Cortez, Marise, Samuel, Thomas and wife Amanda Murphy (3-day-old son Carter), and Quest Meslovich. Harry also had many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him. Most of all he is survived by his four dogs, PT, Brutus, Ari and Malakai, with whom he had a very special bond and will be extremely missed.