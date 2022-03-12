Harry Stitely

Harry David Stitely, age 93, of Frederick, and formerly of Johnsville, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Kline Hospice House, near New Market. Born Feb. 2, 1929, in Johnsville, he was the son of the late Donald G. Stitely and Alice Anders Stitely. He was the husband of Doris E. Stitely, who died in 2018.
Harry graduated from Frederick High School, where he played on the soccer team. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In earlier years, he was employed with Lehigh Portland Cement Co. of Union Bridge and later became a carpenter with the Mid-Atlantic Carpenter’s Union, working in commercial construction. After retirement, he was employed as a van driver with Frederick Memorial Hospital, transporting patients. He was a former member of the Beaver Dam Church of the Brethren and maintained membership in the Frederick Elks Club, Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post of Woodsboro and VFW Post 8806 of Union Bridge. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, trapping and gardening. Harry served as president of the Linganore High School Boosters and especially loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Surviving are children, David Stitely, of Hagerstown, daughter-in-law, Teresa Stitely, of Boonsboro, Carla Fisher and husband Greg, of Monroe, Georgia, and Tina Thompson and husband Richard, of Cascade; eight grandchildren, Devin, Wyatt and Bailey Jo Stitely, Sayler Hammer and husband Brandon, Dallas Buckley and husband Liam, Remington Hasty, Chad Thompson, and Nichole Griffin and husband Kevin; three great-grandchildren, Maxie Hammer, Declan Buckley and Harper Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Gerald Stitely and wife Patsy, and D. LeRoy Stitely and wife Leanna.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Pastor Carl Fulmor of St. John’s Church of Sabillasville, officiating. Military interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Maryland Chapter, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21701.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.