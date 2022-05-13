Harry Winfree Irvine Jr. left us quietly at his home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Sunday May 8, 2022. He is survived by wife, Helen (Dolly) Becraft Irvine (married 64 years); daughter, Carol Irvine (Jerry Jongerius); grandchildren, Ashley and Cailey Jongerius; German Shepherd, Jackie; sisters, Patricia Luna and Susan Harlan, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, Harry Winfree Irvine Sr. and Agnus Snyder Irvine; and sister, Jane Young.
Born in Staunton, Virginia, Dec. 10, 1932, he moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland, during elementary school. He became part of of E. Dale Meadows' family while in junior high school. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1951 and George Washington University after an army tour in Germany. He was one of Pop Kinsey's boys at Kinsey's Esso (they were allowed time off for the football team). As a boy, he had five jobs at once: Post Office rural carrier; Gaithersburg Lumber; he helped Dolly's parents at Craft Shop; kept up the furnace at a telephone operators' office; and was a Washington Post paper boy on foot from age 11 all the way to auto carrier in college. Always active, he was a baseball player with the North Bethesda team, and a teacher at North Bethesda Junior High School before leaving to help open Montgomery Village Junior High Schoold, where he taught and coached basketball. A full-time real estate realtor/broker from 1981 until 2021, he was very active in the Gaithersburg Rotary Club and Masonic lodge; a past president of Maryland Sheep Breeders (men's investment club; card players group over 40 years). He was a member of the National Capital Wedgwood Club, Old Mill Society, and many glass clubs and museums. He loved his German Shepherds and his sheep. He worked on the "Spring Valley mill" grist mill at home. He had homes in Saint Simons Island, Georgia; the Ford Plantation, Georgia; Kissimmee, Florida; Fenwick Island, Delaware; Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; and Lake Kanasatka, New Hampshire.
A celebration of his life will be held announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of H. Winfree Irvine Jr. to Montgomery County AG Center, 16 Chestnut Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 (cshepard@mcagfair.com) or the Gaithersburg Rotary scholarship fund (GaithersburgRotaryFoundation@GMail.com).
Online condolences may be shared with his family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.