Harvey George Baker, of Liberty, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 27. Arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
SGM Charles Sherman Berry Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, died Friday, Aug, 20. Arrangements are by Resthaven Funeral Services, Frederick.
Mahlon Daniel Burkhard died Thursday, Aug. 26.
Jean DeSimone, of Middletown, Maryland, and formerly of Seabrook and Cheverly, Maryland, died Friday, Aug. 27. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Brunswick.
Daniel Intile, of Shady Side, Maryland, died Friday, Aug. 20. Arrangements are by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus.
Thelma Jefferson, of Frederick, died Monday Aug. 23. Arrangements are by Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, Frederick.
Barron David Rossen, of Frederick, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Arrangements are by Resthaven Funeral Services, Frederick.
Joseph F. Royer, of Thurmont, died Sunday, Aug. 29. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.
Jeanne Smith, of Frederick, and formerly of Easton, Pennsylvania, died Monday, Aug. 23.
JoAnn Stitely, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died Thursday, Aug. 26. Arrangements are by Robison Funeral Home, Sulphur, Louisiana.