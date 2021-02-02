Harvey Schroyer Jr.

Harvey Daniel Schroyer Jr., 82, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Maryland.
He was born in Myersville, Maryland, on Nov. 1, 1938, a son of the late Harvey Daniel Schroyer Sr. and Martha Lewis Schroyer.
He was the husband of Shirley Green Schroyer with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
Harvey was a graduate of Middletown High School in 1956. In his early years, he worked for Allegheny Pepsi Cola Co., Hagerstown, Maryland. In 2000 he retired from the Department of Engineering and Housing, Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland.
He was a proud veteran who served in the U. S. Army from 1961 to 1965. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 10, Boonsboro, Maryland; a life member of the Catoctin Fish and Game Protective Association of Myersville, Maryland; and a life member of Pleasant Walk United Methodist Church, Myersville, Maryland.
Harvey was a hunter and fisherman, sharing his love of the outdoors with his grandchildren. He and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed spending time together, attending numerous auctions throughout the area. Harvey also spent many years attending gas engine shows, where he proudly displayed his collection of corn shellers.
Surviving, besides his wife are children, Linda Zecher and husband Kevin, of Jefferson, Maryland, and Larry Schroyer and wife Becky Ropp Schroyer, of Myersville, Maryland; four grandchildren, Amy Zecher and companion Mark Greenwood, Scott Zecher, Brian Zecher and Ethan Schroyer; and one great-grandchild, Madison Greenwood. He is also survived by a sister, Gay Ann Harper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harvey will also be remembered by close friend Sid Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Schroyer; brother-in-law, Carl Harper; and niece, Kim Harper.
Interment will be made in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Myersville, Maryland. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church cemetery of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 603 Main St., Myersville, MD.
The family also wishes to send a special thank-you to Dr. Bonham and the nurses and staff at Meritus Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.