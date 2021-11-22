Harvey Young, Jr.

Harvey Snyder Young, Jr. of Lewistown passed peacefully on Friday November 19, 2021, surrounded by
family. He suffered with frontotemporal dementia for about 13 years.
Born in Frederick on April 22, 1947, son of late Harvey Snyder Young, Sr. and Katherine Louise Young.
He graduated from Frederick High School, Class of 1965.
He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Lillian (Flook) Young; his sons, Travis Young, and Darin
(Elizabeth) Young of Pittsford NY; his grandchildren, Zachary, Vivian and Eli Young; his sister, Irene
McCaffrey of Cranberry Township, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in
death by brother-in-law John McCaffrey.
Harvey worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Frederick for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He held various
positions including window clerk at 7th St. Post Office for many years. He attended Daybreak Adult Day
Care for about 8 years until his health declined.
He was a Life member of Lewistown District Volunteer Fire Department (LDVFC) and Junior Fire
Company.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to LDVFC, 11101 Hessong Bridge Rd Frederick MD, or
Daybreak Adult Day Care, 7819 Rocky Springs Rd Frederick, MD 21702. Expressions of sympathy can be
offered at resthaven.us.
There will be no viewing. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in April 2022.