Hazel Deyton

Mrs. Hazel Emogene Deyton, 81 of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late Ray Deyton, who died January 8,2013.
Born June 3, 1940 in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Silas P. and Lillie May Hahn Rice. She attended Frederick High School and spent time as a homemaker raising three children and later returned to work as a seamstress. Hazel loved her family, loved cooking, loved gardening, loved Christian television and the Lord and Savior. She is survived by her three children, June L. Deyton, Danny R. Deyton, Wanda R. Deyton-Rollins, son-n-law Ryne A. Rollins, and granddaughter Angela L. Slocum and husband Jerromy, great-grandsons Justin D. Banados, and Benjamin A. Banados, in addition she leaves behind a sister, Olivia Hoffman; brother-in-law and wife Roy and Elizabeth Deyton, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2p.m. on Thursday January 6th, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD.