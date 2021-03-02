Hazel P. Brewer.
Dec. 17, 1927 — Feb. 27, 2021
Hazel P. Brewer, 93, of Keedysville, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home in Keedysville, Maryland.
Born on Dec. 17, 1927, in Parish, New York, she was the daughter of the late Floyd G. and May B. (Canfield) Pickens.
Hazel attended Brownsville Church of the Brethren. She was a member of the Civic Club and Red Hats of Orange Springs, Florida. In her spare time, Hazel loved gardening, quilting and painting.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Brewer and wife Akimi, of Frederick, Maryland, Julia Umberger and husband Paul Jr., of Keedysville, Maryland, and Tobin L. Brewer and domestic partner Sue Delehoy, of Hawthorne, Florida; grandchildren, Eustacia Clabaugh and husband Jimmy, Jonathan Tregoning and wife Brandie, Stacy Perry, Jennifer Southers and husband Adam, Mindy Brewer and Kevin Brewer and wife Samantha Stone; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Clabaugh, Reesa Mahoney and husband Cody, James Clabaugh, Hannah Tregoning, Gabriel Brewer, Eva Brewer, Kyle Brewer, Noah Southers and Legend Wolcott; great-great-grandchildren, Emma Mahoney and Cory Mahoney; siblings, Iva Peck, of Williamson, New York, and Jean Krausmann, of Lacey, Washington; nephews, Randy Peck and Jeff Peck; and nieces, Lori Cook and Nan Silliman.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Walter Pickens, Clifford Pickens and Mabel Silliman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern, Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at baststaufferfuneralhome.com.