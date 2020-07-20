Hazel Settle

Ms. Hazel Elizabeth Settle passed away at home on July 17, 2020 from heart complications.
Born July 5, 1940, in Rappahannock County, VA, she was the daughter of Elizabeth V. Whitbeck and Charles R. Settle. She worked at the Maryland School for the Deaf until her retirement in 1997, when she was honored with the “Outstanding Employee of the Year” award by her peers.
Hazel was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Floyd Settle and his wife Carolyn, and her brother Fred Settle, as well as her sister, Charlotte Marie who died in infancy, and her nephew Dale Shane Settle. She is survived by her niece, Kelly Coffey and husband Ken of Hickory, NC; nephews B. Chance Settle and wife Bobbi of Hickory, NC, and Dean Scott Settle and wife Nancy of Truckee, CA; and her sister-in-law Patricia Settle, of Sykesville, MD.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B. Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Visitation will take place an hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 114 E. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701 (www.svdpusa.org).