Hazel Tobery

Hazel V. Hargett Tobery: We believe that heaven is a beautiful place. On Thursday, May 6, 2021, it became an even more beautiful place. Hazel V. Hargett Tobery, of Morristown, Tennessee (formerly of Frederick, Maryland), entered the gates of heaven. Her husband, Norman E. Tobery Sr., and her son, Norman E. Tobery Jr., were waiting with open arms for her to join them. Hazel was born on Sept. 10, 1933, in Frederick, Maryland. She was the second child of six, born to Earl S. Hargett and Nellie V. Bartlett Hargett (of Frederick, Maryland), both deceased. She was predeceased by sisters, Helen Cummings, Pauline Hughes and Lucille Whisner. She is survived by one brother, Raymond Hargett and his wife Marjorie Hargett, of Frederick; a sister, Mary Frances Blake, of Palm Bay, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hazel was the wife of Norman E. Tobery Sr., deceased in 2008. They were married for 58 years and lived in Frederick, Maryland, for their entire married life. She was the mother of two children: her daughter, Barbara A. Tobery-Hack and husband Col. (Retired) Dr. Dallas C. Hack, of Morristown, Tennessee, and her son, Norman E. Tobery Jr., deceased, and his wife Janice Onderdonk Tobery, of Walkersville, Maryland. Hazel was very proud of her grandchildren, Kelly Tobery Daniel and husband Craig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, Keegan Cramer and wife Kendra, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Brittany Tobery Doody and husband Matt, of Thurmont, Maryland; and great-grandchildren, Ben, Nathan, Jacob and Emorie Daniel, of Charles Town, West Virginia, Norah Cramer of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Karson Hack and wife Kelsie, of Dandridge, Tennessee, Conner Hack, of Morristown, Tennessee, and Lane Doody and Baby Girl Doody, due to make her arrival in August, both of Thurmont, Maryland. She was blessed to become a great-great-grandmother to Greyson Cole Hack, of Dandridge, Tennessee, on April 6, 2021. Hazel was employed for more than 40 years for Sagner’s and H.L. Hartz, both of Frederick, Maryland. We will continue to celebrate Hazel’s life in all that we do. We ask that you keep her presence alive through your love and memory of her. Be supportive of one another as we navigate life without her. Arrangements are by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.