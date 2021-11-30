It is with great sadness that the family of Heather Sarah Willis-Kershner, 37, of Middletown, Maryland, announce her passing on Monday, Nov. 8 in a vehicle accident.
The daughter of Billy Joe Willis and Candace Byrum, Heather was known for her humor, compassion, creativity and charm. As a child, Heather was an avid reader and an imaginative thinker who enjoyed performing in musicals and plays. Her passion for stories evolved into a love of creative writing and eventually filmmaking, and she continued to enjoy the art of film well into adulthood.
She was a graduate of Middletown High School, where she made many long-lasting friendships. Heather made others laugh, inspired them to never fear asking important questions, and was always willing to help those in need. True to that belief, she spent many years as a caregiver for her late grandmother, Grace Crandall, as well as her uncle Lewis Crandall. Heather was happiest spending time in nature and with friends and loved ones.
She is survived by a host of family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.