Mr. Hector Rivera, 92, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 24, 2021
Born June 22, 1929, in Ft. Worth, Texas, Hector was the son of the late Felix Rivera and the late Victoria Alvarez. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. After his military service, he graduated from the University of Arizona on the G.I. Bill and was recruited by Philco Ford to work in the communications field in England, where he met his wife of 66 years, Marianna Rivera. Thereafter, he worked in international telecommunications, serving governmental and international organizations in 65 countries. Hector received numerous achievement citations and awards for his work. He enjoyed traveling to Nepal, where he rode elephants. He visited China and the Great Wall and climbed the pyramids of Mexico. As an avid post-retirement golfer, he loved tournaments and relaxing with his golf buddies.
As the oldest of seven children, Hector is preceded in death by his daughter, Carmen Ramona Rivera Griffin; brother, Felix Rivera Jr.; sister, Mary Smith; Frank Alvarez; Manuel Alvarez; and Lenora Herron. In addition to his loving wife, Marianna, he is survived by his son, Michael Rivera; sister, Rachel Allison; grandson, Michael Gore; granddaughter, Jamie McCall; six great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 4, 2021, at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Inurnment will be private. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Frederick, Maryland.