Helen Augusta Latimer Horrocks lost her long battle with cancer. Throughout her struggle, Helen participated in several trials that led to treatment improvements and options for other cancer patients.
She was a long-time resident of the Washington Metro Area, most recently in Monrovia, MD. Helen was born in Washington, D. C. and attended Bethesda Chevy Chase High School followed by Washington College in Chestertown, MD.
She was an avid birdwatcher participating numerous Christmas counts in the Sugarloaf area. Helen was an active member of the Frederick County Chapter of the Maryland Ornithological Society. She knitted and crocheted, including many stocking caps for babies for the local hospital.
She is preceded in death by her longtime partner Frank W. Ward, her beloved parents Henry A. and Helen B. Latimer, and her three siblings, Henry B. Latimer, Eleanor L. Ramey, and Richard L. Latimer.
Helen leaves behind Stephen B. Horrocks, Jeffrey and Connie Horrocks, Michelle Ward, Christine I. Ward, her grandsons Bradie Horrocks and Tim Ward, a great grandson, and nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Ave., Mt. Airy.
Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Cancer research, environmental, birding, or organization of your choice.
