Helen Barry

Helen M. Barry of Middletown, Maryland, passed away May 14, 2022.
Born in Mount Savage, Maryland, March 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Holt and Marie Metzner Holt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Barry Jr., and she is survived by three sons, Mark (wife, Cindy), Steve, and Chris (wife, Tina); four grandchildren, Matthew (wife, Chelsea), Meaghan, Kyle (wife, Gillian) and Patrick; and one great-grandchild, Wynne. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Brode.
Helen graduated from Beall High School in Frostburg, Maryland, and Catherman’s Business School in Cumberland, Maryland. After working as a secretary at Celanese Central Trucking Office, she spent many years working in Frederick County as an administrative assistant at the Board of Education and Middletown High School.
Helen loved her family, Big Band music, dancing, gardening, traveling, taking pictures and decorating for every holiday. During retirement, she and William belonged to a dance club, the AMVETS and the American Legion, and they traveled on many great trips throughout the U.S. and Canada.
We will greatly miss our wonderful mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. The family will be holding a private funeral service.
Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769.
