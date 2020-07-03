Helen Beard

Helen Louise Beard, 81, of Frederick, passed from this life after a long bout with dementia, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Tranquillity At Fredericktowne. Born on May 27, 1939 in Cash, AR, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Hollingsworth and Clara (Brown) Hollingsworth. She was the wife of the late Harold Gene Beard, who preceded her in death in 2017.
Mrs. Beard was a lifelong member of South End Baptist Church.
She is survived by sons, Steven Beard and his wife, Terri, David Beard and his Fiancee, Brooke, Matthew Beard and his wife, Trish; daughters-in-law, Missy Beard & Leigh Gower; grandchildren, Jason, Travis, Tanner, Joshua, Jordan, and Justin Beard; great-grandchildren, Mckenzie and Harper. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her 4 siblings.
Interment will be private in Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701.
