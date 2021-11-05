Helen Bernadette Stanton (nee Murray), age 92, of New Market, Maryland, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, while visiting her daughter in Florida. Born Dec. 15, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Harry Murray and Johanna Murray (nee Sullivan).
The beloved wife of the late John Joseph Stanton Jr. for 69 years, Helen will be missed by her loving family of eight children, Mary, John (Linda), Christine (Marc Fox), Barbara (William Hollingshead), Joan (Michael Haarlander), Marian (Lawrence Green), Diane (Ira Brown) and Helene (James Kilrain); 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Rita Brogan; two brothers, Bernard Murray and Bro. Francis Murray O.S.F.S.; sister-in-law, Margaret LeNoir; and brother-in-law, Jack Weizeorick. She was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony Murray and Gerard Murray; and sister, Clare Weizeorick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Nov. 8, 2021. Also, a private mass will take place in Pennsylvania. Helen will be laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown Pennsylvania.
To livestream the church service, visit the church website at https://www.standrewnewtown.com at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.