Helen Claudine Goforth, 85, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her daughter’s residence under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
She was born May 4, 1935 in Keevil, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Norman C. Gunter and Maddie Lee Gunter.
For 15 years, she had been an administrative assistant for Marriot Corporation.
She is survived by her daughters, Jill Goforth, of Annapolis, Maryland, Michele Moskowitz, of Shepherdstown, and Dianne Sims, of Shallotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sara Sims, Nathan Sims, Joshua Moskowitz and Cory Moskowitz; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Gunter and Jerry Donald Gunter, both of Haddock, Georgia; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Elgin Gunter.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in private.
Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town.
