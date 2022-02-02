Helen Easton Howard, age “102” of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Gaithersburg, Maryland passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by late husbands, Elwood Easton and Francis Howard.
Helen was the daughter of the late David Walter Umbarger and Josephine Fologsone Umbarger of Bland, Virginia.
She was employed by the Montgomery County Board of Education for 30 years. She always had a smile on her face, she loved gardening, her flowers, and her “fine family”. Helen was the last surviving sibling of 6 children. She was a devoted, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by two children: David Easton and wife Joyce of Ijamsville, Maryland; and Diane Brigham of Frederick, Maryland; three grandchildren; Darren and Michele Easton and Allen Brigham; three great grandchildren Jared Easton, Emma and Christian Blackburn, and many nieces and nephews. She will deeply be missed by her Edenton friends, her family, and friends near and far. Helen was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg for over 53 years.
Friends may call on Friday, February 4, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872, from 11:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 12:00 noon. Pastor Jim Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Oak Cemetery, Gaithersburg. Maryland. For anyone attending a mask or adequate face covering is required.
Those desiring may make donations to Grace United Methodist Church, 119 North Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20877
