Helen Eileen Miles

Helen Elieen Miles, formerly, of Ijamsville, MD, passed away on April 16, 2021 at the age of 93. She was the wife of Kenneth Miles, who predeceased her in 1984. She was born in Clarksburg, MD on Jan. 16, 1928. She was the daughter of Raymond and Helen Spring. Eileen as she preferred to be called, was a lifelong member of Hyattstown United Methodist Church, and a life member of the United Methodist Women.
Eileen was devoted to raising her three sons. She and Kenneth enjoyed fixing Sunday dinner for the family. She had beautiful white hair for which she received many compliments.
Surviving is her son, Jerry (Nancy) of Ijamsville, MD. Affectionately known as “Mum Mum,” she is survived by grandsons Timothy and Michael, and granddaughter Kerry; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Jordon, Michael, Kristopher, Michele, Brie-Ann, and Paul; one great-great-grandson, Nathan. She survived by a sister, Elva Cooley; sister-in-law, Doris Cooley; and daughter-in-law, Emogene.
She is preceded in death by her two sons, Kenneth (1969) and Ronald (2018).
All funeral services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research.
