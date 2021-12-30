Helen Feeser

Helen M. Fritz Feeser, 77, of Taneytown, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at her home. Born Sept. 16, 1944, in New Windsor, she was the daughter of the late Sterling Carroll Fritz and Myra Irene Wetzel Fritz. She was the wife of the late Delmar “Sam” Feeser, who died in 2020.
She started working at Cambridge Rubber before becoming co-owner and operator of Feeser Trucking for 51 years with her husband. She enjoyed camping, boating, crocheting, crafting, collecting dolls and spending time with her family.
Surviving are son, Raymond S. Feeser and wife Tina, of Taneytown; siblings, Barbara Flohr, of New Windsor, Bonnie Fritz and companion Thomas Jones, of Taneytown, Margaret Boone, of Boonsboro, James Fritz and Marjorie, of Emmitsburg, and Charles Fritz, of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Brittany Neal and husband Eddie, of Taneytown, and Brian Feeser and wife Jennifer, of Littlestown; and great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Makenzie, Atley and Ali. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Kathy McMaster; brother-law, Daniel Feeser and wife Amy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son, David Wayne Feeser; brothers, Robert and Richard Fritz; brothers-in-law, John Thomas Flohr and Larry Boone; sister-in-law, Beverly Feeser; father-in-law, Raymond Feeser; and mother-in-law, Patricia Feeser.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor. The funeral home will remain open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. for visitors.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the funeral home, with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Taneytown.
