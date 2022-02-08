Helen Gray Miller Wilson

Helen Gray Wilson (nee Miller), of Naples, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 21, 2022.
Helen Gray, as most called her, was born on July 17, 1922, to Vesta Irene (nee Kimler) and Francis Miller in Ashton, Maryland. She met her future husband, Mark Bennett Wilson, during World War II, and they were married for 64 years.
Helen graduated from George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania, and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She taught kindergarten in her hometown at Sherwood Elementary School in Sandy Spring, Maryland. She also taught at Middletown Elementary, Middletown, Maryland, and Myersville Elementary, Myersville, Maryland.
In addition to her husband, Helen was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Anna Marcus; and a grandson, Brian Horst.
She is survived by her children Nancy Horst (Roger), of Bonita Springs, Florida, Sandi Wilson, of Naples, Florida, and Phyllis Younkins (John), of Keedysville, Maryland. She is also survived by her grandsons, Jason Horst (Erin) and Matthew Mahmet (Colleen); great-grandchildren, Emma, Maryn, Tyler and Griffin Horst; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Helen was a loving and caring mother and wife who loved flowers, birds and her dogs, Lady Bug and Midgie. With Helen’s sharp wit, wonderful sense of humor and gracious attitude, Helen made a great number of loving friends over the years. The congregation at Capri Christian Church on Isles of Capri in Naples all knew Helen as a longtime parishioner and friend. Helen will be missed by so many, including her Friday lunch group, the Widow’s Group, her friends and aides, Joal Adams, Georgette Sheetz and Helen Howell, as well as her family.
In her memory, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Naples and the Capri Christian Church. Services will be announced at a later date.