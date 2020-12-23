Mrs. Helen Louise Harshman, 91, of Myersville, died Saturday, Dec. 19 at Robinwood Assisted Living in Hagerstown. Born Feb. 3, 1929, near Adamstown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Julia Stup Myers. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Harshman.
She attended Frederick High School and retired from Frederick County Public Schools in 1995. Helen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Myersville.
She is survived by daughters Sylvia Wigfield, of Jefferson, Barbara Asner, of Dayton, Linda Sheffer (Rick), of Middletown; and son, Thomas Harshman (Lynn) of Myersville; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded by a daughter Joan Harshman. She is survived by sisters, Julia Hanes, of Frederick, and Dorothy Hoff (Sonny), of Woodsboro; and sisters-in-law, Jill Myers Schelfe (Nello), of Pennsylvania, Jean Myers, of Myersville, and brother-in-law Robert Harshman, of Myersville; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Harshman was preceded in death by brothers Robert Myers, David Myers, James Myers, and sister Mildred Ridgely; brothers-in-law, Carlton Ridgely, Gerald Hanes and Asa Harshman; and sisters-in-law, Helen Myers and Catherine Preftakes.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral and burial services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home of Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Helen Harshman to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Attn: Elsie Warnock, 102 Locust Ct., Middletown, MD 21769.