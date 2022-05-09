Helen Heller

Helen Lucille Heller, 90, of Frederick, passed from this life on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of James W. Heller, her husband of 71 years.
Born on February 16, 1932, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late James Harvey and Clemma Viola Bidle May. Helen was a 1950 graduate of Frederick High School. She was primarily a homemaker, but in her younger years worked in the North Market Street School cafeteria and was a teller with Fredericktowne Bank and Trust. Helen’s true joy was her family; spending time with them as well as taking care of and help raising her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children: Linda Fitzwater and husband Bill, Sharon Hammond and husband Mike and Mark Heller and wife Aggie all of Frederick; five grandchildren: Tyler, Jimmy, Angela, Brenton and Ellen; five great grandchildren: Brindle, Ryleigh, Landyn, Owen and Noah; a sister, Gladys Wastler and husband Charles of Frederick. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Helen will also be remembered by Beth Karnes and Jaime Ade whom she loved as her own.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, where a celebration of Helen’s life will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. A private interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E Church St, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.