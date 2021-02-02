Mrs. Helen Keenan, 84, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 23, 2021.
Born in Baranquilla, Colombia, South America, on Sept. 6, 1936, she was the daughter of the late George and Pola Illidge. Helen immigrated to the United States in 1958 and became a citizen in 1963.
Later in 1963, she met James Keenan on a blind date, and they were married Nov. 6, 1965.
They moved to Middletown in the fall of 1966 and began their life of 54 years together.
Mrs. Keenan worked for various companies in the Montgomery County area as a bookkeeper but enjoyed her more local work with automobile dealerships in the Frederick area, most notably Ken’s Transmissions/Ken Mead Saab and Ideal Buick.
In the early 1980s, Mrs. Keenan decided to go back to school and get her college degree. After successfully juggling a full-time job and a family, she graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland. After receiving her degree she chose to change her life course and began working for the Frederick County Health Department, where she found a need for translators. She then began teaching English to Spanish speaking residents of Frederick. She loved teaching and became lifelong friends with some of her colleagues.
She loved gardening, cooking, baking and watching Masterpiece Theatre. She and James lived a long, happy life together until his death in December of 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Sparks and husband James, of Sharpsburg, Maryland; her daughter, Marie Keenan, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and her granddaughter, Kylie Sparks, of Sharpsburg, Maryland. She is also survived by a brother, Franklin Illidge, of Lorton, Virginia; and two sisters, Carol Hansen, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Betty VanWoezik, of Delray Beach, Florida; along with many nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank-you goes to Mrs. Keenan’s caregiver, Jeanne, for the wonderful care she provided both Mr. and Mrs. Keenan over the past year and a half.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome, or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center, 1832 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702 (a cause near and dear to her granddaughter). Donations may also be made to Abuzz Healthcare Services, 230 Shannonbrook Lane, Frederick, MD 21702. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Frederick County for its services.
Mass will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.