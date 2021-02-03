Helen L. Staininger

Helen L. Peterson Staininger, registered nurse, Master of Education, nurse practitioner, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Wisconsin and Arizona, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2020, at her home. She was 102 years old. A New Year’s Day baby, she was born in Hollandale, Wisconsin, on Jan. 1, 1918, and was the daughter of the late Martin N. and Wihelmina Peterson. She is survived by her daughters, Melina Miller and Lynn Staininger, both of Frederick. Also surviving her are grandsons, Todd Miller and Tyler Miller; granddaughters-in-law, Kathleen Miller and Sabrina Miller; and great-grandchildren, Samuel, Alex, Dylan and Ginger Miller and Christian Wanninger and Max Miller.
Helen was a true member of the greatest generation, serving as an Army nurse in World War II. During her remarkable life she was an SD state county extension agent, a farmer/rancher, Sunday school teacher, music coach, author, life coach and professor of surgical nursing at the University of Arizona. She was an innovator and pioneer in her field, becoming one of the earliest nurse practitioners in the country.
When it is safe for us to gather, we will celebrate her remarkable life with a memorial service for friends and family.
