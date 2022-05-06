Helen Louise Bullington, 97, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed from this life Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late Elzie Bullington.
Born Aug. 2, 1924, in Essex, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lawrence and Martha Ellen (Brawner) Brandenburg.
Helen loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to play golf, especially at Argyle Country Club, where she was a longtime member and was recognized for shooting two holes-in-one. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Elzie. She was a member of the White Oak women's bowling league. She was an avid quilt maker with her church in Rockville, Maryland.
She is survived by her children, James Bullington (Patty), of Mount Airy, Maryland; Barry Bullington (Virginia), of Damascus, Maryland; and Gale Cummings (Joe), of Monrovia, Maryland. In addition to her children, she leaves behind eight granddaughters, Sarah Bullington (Kevin), Lisa Bullington, Ginna Smith (Elgin), Brooke Shaw (Jason), Andrea Bullington, Ashley Ibarra (Dennis), Lindsey Martin (Isaiah) and Alex Loveless (Billy). She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, Michael, Damien, Devin, Corey, Ashley, James, Kaiden, Christian, Jazlyn, Tyler, Samantha, Ayanna, KhyAna, Amelia, Keenan, Landon, Sofia and Sarai.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy, Maryland.
A celebration of Helen's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy. The Rev. Kristin Krantz will officiate. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Children's National Medical Center, Washington, D.C. (childrensnational.org)
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.