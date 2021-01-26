Helen Louise Lee was born on Dec. 3, 1924, to the late John O. and Vallie Diggs Lee. She was one of nine children, a native of Frederick County. She spent most of her life in Hope Hill, Maryland, where she was born, raised and educated. Helen entered into her eternal rest on Jan. 21, 2021; Helen was 96 years old.
She was a devoted lifetime member of Hopehill United Methodist Church, and during her life, she was employed as a domestic worker for many years to various families in Bethesda and Frederick, Maryland.
In addition to delighting in her family, Helen enjoyed spending her time watching TV, especially game shows and her favorite soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”
Helen Lee leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Weeda Crawford, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, Sandra Warfield, Charles Lee, John (Roxanne) Lee, Terry (Toni) Bowie, all of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; her only surviving sibling, Charlotte Gardner, of Washington, D.C.; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; two devoted nieces, Gwendolyn (Susie) Graves and Precious Gardner; a great-niece, Grace Lee; and best friend, Mildred Brown.
Due to Maryland’s COVID-19 mandate, private services will be held at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD 21702 on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Funeral services will be live streamed; a link will be provided. Interment will be held at Hopehill United Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.