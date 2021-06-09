Helen M. Nusbaum

Helen Mae Cramer Nusbaum, age 94, of Woodsboro, passed away peacefully at the home of her son and daughter-in-law on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Helen was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Nusbaum Sr., who passed away in December 1979. Born on Aug. 17, 1926, near Walkersville, she was the daughter of the late Emory K. and Grace (Ramsburg) Cramer. She was one of 10 children.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth “Rick” and Becky Nusbaum, of Keymar, and Terry L. and Jenice Nusbaum, of Emmitsburg; five grandchildren, Dustin and wife Tara, Marty and fianceé Whitney, Cory and wife Katie, Valerie and husband Dan, and Jessie and husband Brian; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Colton, Kenlee, Nash and Remi; brothers, Paul “Sonny” and wife Helen, and Bobby and wife Ruth; sisters, Evelyn “Tiss” and husband David Gaver, and Dorothy “Dot” Buxton; brother-in-law, Elwood Barnes; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great nephews.
The family would like to give special mention to Kim Crum, Elwood Barnes and Dot Buxton. Kim called her every day. Helen loved to keep up with her news and hear stories about Kim’s camping trips and adventures with the ponies. Kim would also bring Helen goodies for her sweet tooth. Elwood’s friendship, kindness and generosity meant so much to Helen, and Dot would faithfully call her every evening to talk about the day’s news and the ballgame scores. Special thanks goes to Helen’s daughter-in-law Becky, who invited her into their home when she was no longer able to live on her own. She had been under the care of Frederick Health Hospice since December. Each and every one of Helen’s family members visited, sent cards and called. She was dearly loved and will be missed very much.
Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Walt and wife Zelda, Charlie and wife Charlotte, Merrill “Squirrel” and wife Thelma, and Harry “Buck” and wife Janet; sister, Betty and husband Russ Eyler; sisters-in-law, Cindy Barnes and Shirley (Shay) Miller; and brothers-in-law, Dick Buxton and Tommy Miller.
Helen was a 1943 graduate of Walkersville High School and then worked at Frederick Tailoring, where she played on their traveling softball team. This all-girl team won the championship in 1952. She and her husband farmed in the Walkersville area for many years, and they also operated the Brunswick Bowling Alley. She later worked and retired from the Rotorex Co. in Walkersville.
Helen was a BIG sports fan, favoring the Washington Football Team and the Nationals. She also loved Maryland college football and basketball, and she enjoyed watching bowling on her TV. She loved to laugh and have fun and could be found hanging out with friends at McDonald’s, carnivals, grandchildren’s baseball games, crab feasts and meals at the Legion. She made many trips with the girls to Florida and enjoyed many, many card games, birthday parties, weddings and Halloween parties. (her costume was a ballplayer, of course!) Val will always remember her car rides with the three sisters and Jeanette!
Helen loved her family deeply, and when she wasn’t out and about, you could often find her sitting in her favorite chair, doing crossword puzzles and listening to old-time country music and her fire and rescue monitor. She was looking forward to attending her grandson’s wedding in August, as well as turning 95.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or online at https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/obituary-destination.aspx.
Leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.