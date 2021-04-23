Mrs. Helen (Hersperger) Magaha, 90, of Frederick, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Glade Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Jan. 5, 1931, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late William Scholl and Kea (Weddle) Hersperger.
Helen attended the Northfield Schools in East Northfield, Massachusetts. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Syracuse University and her master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. To begin her working career, she worked for four years at a mental health clinic in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was a social worker at FCPS for 26 years.
Helen is survived by her son, Paul W. Magaha and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Ashton Jeffrey and husband Jay, Katie Magaha, Tyler Magaha and Morgan Magaha; and great-grandchildren, Maliyah Brooks, Kiernan Jeffrey, Killian Jeffrey, Makenly Diggs, Sloane Jeffrey and Shaye Jeffrey.
At her request, there will be no viewing, and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Briggs Animal Adoption Center, P.O. Box 1023, Charles Town, WV 25414-1023.
