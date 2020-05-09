Helen Menon

Helen Johnson Menon, 80, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD, following a fight with acute Leukemia. Helen was born on February 11, 1940 in Fairview NC. She was the daughter of the late James and Bertha Searcy of Fairview, NC.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Bal C. Menon and sister, Mary “Lib” Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Dilda and husband, Lee, of Frederick MD; granddaughter, Holly Weimer, and partner Bryan Lisee; two great-grandsons Robert Weimer and Brandon Lisee, all of Parkville MD, and sister, Billie Rollins of Asheville, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen retired from Giant Food after 39 years of dedicated service. She loved to travel and visited many places overseas. Helen also loved to shop and attend concerts with her close friends, who will miss her greatly. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and being the best Nana ever to her great-grandchildren.
Helen was very generous throughout her life to many charities.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society. Due to current restrictions, a future service will be planned thru Resthaven Funeral Services.