Helen Proudfoot

Helen Katherine Fry Proudfoot passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the age of 96 years.
Helen was born on Feb. 9, 1925, in Garrett, PA, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Romsburg. In 1931, the family moved to Frederick, MD. Helen proudly graduated from Frederick High School on May 27, 1942. After high school, she worked for Western Union for eight years. She and Milton Fry were married in 1948. In 1950 the couple moved to the Fry family farm where they milked cows, raised crops and began their family. She and Milton were happily married until his passing in 1995.
Helen was an active member of Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church and served as Treasurer for 15 years. She was the Treasurer of the Edward F. Fry Memorial Library for 6 years. She was a part of the Adamstown Homemakers and a 4-H club leader for many years. Helen loved to sew, make pickles, and bake.
On March 2, 2002 Helen was married to Lawrence Proudfoot. They resided together in Frederick for 19 years.
Helen is survived by her husband Larry, her three children, Sandi Long (Gene), Nancy Fry Hudson (James), and Charles Fry (Emily), three stepchildren, Joetta Phillips (Richard), Sue Capper (Bob), Lawrence Proudfoot, Jr. (Carole), 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
The graveside service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Helen can be made to the Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church, 4004 Ballenger Creek Pike, Adamstown, MD 21703.
