Helen Reinsch

Helen Marsh Reinsch died Thursday, March 11 at her home in Adamstown of natural causes. She had a smile on her face as she rejoined the love of her life, Harry Orville Reinsch, to whom she was married for 42 years prior to his passing in 1998.
Helen was born June 26, 1924, in McClusky, North Dakota. She moved to Southern California at an early age. There, she met Harry, the boy next door who stood little chance of escaping her charms once Helen decided he was “the one.”
Helen and Harry married Oct. 19, 1942, and immediately started a family. Their first-born son, Jim, later was followed by brothers John and Richard, both of whom predeceased their mother.
Helen was a significant marital and maternal force. A dedicated wife and mother, she steadfastly supported her husband as he navigated his career path, regularly packing the boys into the car to facilitate the family’s routine moves from place to place throughout the volatile and energetic time of our nation’s infrastructure development. She was a dynamic partner to Harry throughout his impressive career progression. Together, they celebrated a fascinating life of world travel, visiting global capitals and entertaining world leaders.
Helen cared passionately about education, promoting women’s issues and supporting the Arts Community. During her Southern California residency, she was recognized as a champion of the theater, the symphony, and served for many years on the board of the local women’s shelter. In 2009, she was awarded the “Goddess Award” for her involvement in, and contributions to, Southern California’s Women’s Shelter from the Storm.
Our Frederick community was truly blessed when she moved here and devotedly continued her philanthropic endeavors. She supported Frederick Memorial Hospital as a member of the Good Samaritans and was a benefactor to the James M. Stockton Cancer Institute. She was a member of the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County, the Weinberg Center for the Arts’ Tivoli Society, and Heritage Frederick’s “Heritage Circles” giving program.
Helen’s family, which loved and adored her, enriched her life immeasurably. Survivors include her son, Earl James Reinsch and his wife Yvonne; grandchildren, Wendy Reinsch Fisher, Steven Reinsch, Jeff Reinsch (Nobuyo), Shannon Small (Matthew), Marianna Osterman (Steven), Melissa Querry (Shawn) and Megan Smith (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Kelly Wilder (Daniel), Brittney Morgan, Dustin Small (Giovanna), Cory James Morgan, Cody Small, Karlea Small, Holly Reinsch, Erik Reinsch, Morgan Kinney, Brady Osterman, Alex Reinsch, Hanna Fisher, Ian Osterman, Nathaniel Fisher, Tierra Stamp-Querry, Adam Reinsch, Rylie Smith and Kailyn Smith; and great-great-great- grandchildren, Helena Wilder, Lawson Wilder, Averleigh Small, Benjamin Small and Theodore Reinsch.
A redhead with a generous and loving spirit, Helen was quick-witted and sharp-tongued and never hesitated to let you know what she was thinking. She was an inspiration to us all and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
A private celebration of Helen’s life will be held later this spring.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County.
Arrangements have been made by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.