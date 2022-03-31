Helen Thompson

Helen Letitia “Tish” Thompson went to her eternal home on March 29, 2022. She was born in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 1938, and raised in Loudoun County, Virginia. She is the daughter of the late William Russell and Francis Letitia Thompson, and is survived by her cherished brother, H. Russell Thompson, of Frederick, Maryland. Surviving family include her sister-in-law, Joan Thompson; nieces, Julienne Biglin and Katie Silver; as well as cousins and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was an accomplished artist and a lover of animals who spent the majority of her years in Florida painting natural landscapes. “I am drawn to a subject by the way light gives it form and expression. The light is the subject. Capturing the beauty and honesty of natural light in nature is my goal.”
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, Virginia, with services (1 p.m.) and interment to follow. Family and friends may gather at Stoney Point Farm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick County Health Hospice.