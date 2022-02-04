Helen Young

Helen Irene Stevens Young, age 75, of Taneytown, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 surrounded by family at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital after ongoing health issues. Born February 18, 1946 in Frederick, MD she was the daughter of the late George Norman Sr., and Helen Irene Joy Stevens. She was the loving wife of Blaine Young Sr., her husband of 53 years.
She was a 1964 graduate of Linganore High School. She was a homemaker, and loving mother to her children. She was a current member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic church in Taneytown. She was a member of the Vigilant Hose Co. Auxiliary in Emmitsburg, life member of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, and a formerly very active member of St. Joseph (Taneytown and Emmitsburg) Sodalities. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and her flower beds.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children Blaine Young Jr. and wife Michelle of Woodsboro, Sean Young and wife Jennifer of Taneytown, Karen Myers and husband Robert of Thurmont, grandchildren Nicole Henry (Matthew), Daniel Myers (Abbey), Kristen, and Eric Myers, Nathaniel, Seth, and Charlotte Young, great-grandchildren Oliver Patrick Henry, Lillith Eilene Henry, Chase Rodman Myers, siblings Katherine “Kitty” VanSant and husband Rodney, Rose “Rosie” Ecker all of Libertytown, sister-in-law Ann Stevens. Blaine’s siblings Richard Young, Patricia Alford, Robert Young and wife Hwa, special friends Jean Beall, Gloria Griffin, Linda Bowers, Stephen and Chris Marsalek, Msgr. Martin Field, George and Regina Colson, and many more special friends and neighbors. She had a strong devotion to her faith and to her immediate and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings Louise Mullinix and husband Robert, Helen Elizabeth Keilholtz and husband Bill, George Stevens Jr. and wife Madge, James Stevens and wife Patricia “Jeanne”, Charles “Ed” Stevens, John “Bob” Stevens Sr., Patricia Baust and husband Charlie, Virginia “Ginger” Stine and husband Billy, and brothers-in-law Richard Ecker and Kevin Young.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Libertytown. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Due to the Frederick County mandate, masks must be worn in the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vigilant Hose Co., P.O. Box 171, Emmitsburg, Md., 21727 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Attn: Renovation Fund, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, Md., 21787.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.