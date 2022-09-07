Hellen Lucille Screen

Helen Lucille Screen, 97, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away at home Sept. 1, 2022.
Lucille was born in Lakewood, New Jersey, April 9, 1925, to her parents, John and Mildred Clayton, and she was the oldest of five children (Doug, Glenn, Beverly and Clifford).
Lucille graduated from Toms River High School and worked for the New Jersey Bell telephone company. She had a great love for the ocean and fishing. She later moved to New York and graduated from Traphagen School of Fashion, where she had a real talent for design. She had so much talent that a skirt was featured on the cover of Mademoiselle Magazine and a blouse in the Sears catalog. There was not anything she could not do, from making wedding dresses to upholstering furniture to making the perfect pie with the thinnest pie crust. It was in New York on New Year’s Eve, 1953, that she met Ernest at a party. It was love at first sight, and they were married in June 1954. The couple moved to Maryland, where they had two children, Craig and Janet. Lucille and Ernest also built a home at Deep Creek Lake, Maryland, which is enjoyed by many friends and four generations of family. She was involved in Y Women, the Homemakers Club, Sugarloaf Mountain Region AACA, American Legion Post 171, the Harwood House Thrift Shop, and the Girl Scouts. Lucille loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ernest Screen; her brother, Glenn Clayton; her daughter, Janet Rossignuolo and husband Jon; her grandchildren, Morgan Screen, Kristy Rossignuolo, Tony Rossignuolo and wife Kaitlyn, and Allison Fleming and husband Justin; and great-granddaughter, Brooke Rossignuolo. She is also survived by her late son’s wife, Karen Screen.
Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, in Mount Airy, Maryland. A reception at American Legion Post 171 will follow at 1 p.m. As a tribute to her involvement in AACA, the family suggests any antique automobiles are welcome to attend.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to JSSA Hospice Care, American Legion Post 171, or Damascus United Methodist Church. Indicate on your check that it is in memory of Lucille Screen.