Henry Carter Jr.

Henry Lewis Carter Jr., 77, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away at Meritus Medical Center on June 9, 2022.
Born Feb. 3, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of the late Henry Lewis Carter Sr. and Margaret (Baker) Carter. Following his high school graduation, Henry joined the United States Navy, serving four years of active duty, completing numerous training programs and obtaining several accommodations. He continued his service within the Naval reserves for several years following. He worked as a safety officer for many years, working and advising at numerous power plants nationwide.
He is survived by his siblings, James Edward Carter and wife Nancy, of Cordova, Maryland, Nancy L. Remsburg, of Frederick, Maryland, Patricia F. Shrader and husband Harold, of Jasper, Alabama, and Jacqueline Ray, with whom he resided with in Boonsboro. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of life service take place from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 14, 2022, at Shafer Park in Boonsboro.
Henry was proud of his military service and service to his country. Memorial donations would be encouraged to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), or to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, Boonsboro, Maryland.