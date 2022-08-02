Henry Carter Jr.

Henry Lewis Carter Jr., 77, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away at Meritus Medical Center on June 9, 2022.

Born Feb. 3, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of the late Henry Lewis Carter Sr. and Margaret (Baker) Carter. Following his high school graduation, Henry joined the United States Navy, serving four years of active duty, completing numerous training programs and obtaining several accommodations. He continued his service within the Naval reserves for several years following. He worked as a safety officer for many years, working and advising at numerous power plants nationwide.