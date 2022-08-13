Henry Edward “Eddie” Runion, age 74, of Taneytown, Maryland, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at The Village at Augsburg, Baltimore, Maryland.
He was born June 20, 1948, in Washington Grove, Maryland, the son of the late Edward Franklin Runion and the late Dorothy Mae Runion (nee Mills).
He served in the U.S. Air Force, worked as a brick mason, and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are children, Lisa Marie Miller, Dustin Troy Runion and Jeremy Blaine Runion; brother, Jody Lee Runion; and one granddaughter, Anastasia Skye Runion.
A service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA.. Online condolences may be shared at burrier-queen.com.