Henry “Gordon” Schultze, 101, of Frederick, MD passed away Friday, Jan 14, 2022 at St. Martin’s Home in Catonsville, MD. Born September 2, 1920, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the only son of the late Claus Henry Schultze and the late Eleanor Schultze. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 77 years, Eileen Schultze and a sister, Phyllis Kemna.
As a member of Holy Family Catholic Community in Middletown, he once served in several ministries. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Building Design & Development Committee, Facilities Management Committee and established church Facilities manuals. He also initiated the Men’s Discussion Group. Gordon and Eileen both received the Archdiocese of Baltimore Medal of Honor for their work for the church.
Gordon served in the U.S. Navy in the closing years of World War II, helping to modify U.S. aircraft for military use. At the time of his retirement in 1982, Gordon was in the aerospace industry, managing the Quality Assurance department at Fairchild Republic in Hagerstown. He loved music, playing piano and dancing. In retirement he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.
Gordon is survived by seven children, Barbara (Jean Francois) Ramos, Patricia (late Jim) Thacher, Eleanor Lee Schultze, Thomas (Kathy) Schultze, Jean (Jamie) Rhoades, Susan (Bob) Swanson, Stephen (Mimi) Schultze. Also 13 grandchildren, Cheryl (Chuck) Reid, Deborah Thacher Fultz, Stephanie (Scott) Biser, Jennifer (Joey) Biser, Erica (Dave) Durbin, Chris (Nina) Rhoades, Kyle Swanson, Ryan (Kaley) Schultze, Sara Schultze, Adam Rhoades (girlfriend Joyee Sun), Michael Schultze, Nic Schultze (fiance Aislin Mascarina), Clarke Schultze (fiance Jill Bucci). He was the great grandfather (PopPop) to 11 great-grandchildren. He was Uncle Gordon to many nieces and nephews in New York and Florida. In a special way, Gordon loved the Little Sisters of St. Martins Home, the clergy, residents, and all the staff, who so lovingly cared for him.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 10:00 — 11:00 AM, at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Rd., Middletown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the viewing (11:00 AM) at Holy Family. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed. (https://vimeo.com/event/1643151). Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Martins Home in Catonsville, MD or Holy Family Catholic Community, Middletown, MD.