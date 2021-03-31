Henry John Haeberle Jr., of Damascus, Maryland, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, from heart failure while working in his yard that he loved.
Born on May 14, 1940, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Edna and Henry John Haeberle Sr.
Henry is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Jennifer Haeberle; sister-in-law, Mildred (Biddie) Piasecki; nephew, Daniel Benjamin (Puff) Piasecki, his wife, Veronica, and their daughter Alexis, who Henry loved as if they were truly his children. He is also survived by many more treasured family and friends.
The family will be holding private services, with his final resting place at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.