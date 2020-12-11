Henry Parrott, Sr.

Mr. Henry Lee Parrott, Sr., 88, of Rockville, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. He was the loving husband of Adonna Parrott, his wife of 48 years.
Born in Kentucky on Jan. 26, 1932, Henry was the son of the late John and Madge Parrott. Mr. Parrott earned his certificate in land surveying from Ohio State University, and worked for F.O Day for many years building roads.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Parrott is survived by seven children, Henry Lee Parrott Jr., Clydedina Marie Thompson, Cheryl Lynne Schluep, Bruce “B.J.” Parrott, Lucinda Kay Lewis, Margaret Sharon Hansen, and David Saslaw; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by 11 siblings and three children, Elizabeth Mae Mudd, John Ray Parrott and Judy Jean Resnick.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Please omit flowers. Donations in Mr. Parrott’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association or a charity of one’s choice.