Mr. Henry “Sandy” Brown III, 79, of Frederick, MD, gained his wings on April 1, 2020, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Sandy was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Frederick, MD, to the late Henry Brown Jr. and Violet Duckett Brown.
Sandy graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. He attended Morgan State until he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. After completing active duty, Sandy worked at Fort Detrick and then as a supervisor at Eastalco until his retirement.
On Dec. 19, 1970, Sandy married his loving wife, Catherine Wars Brown, and four years later was blessed with their daughter, Keshia Brown. This year they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Sandy leaves behind to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Catherine Brown; daughters, Keshia Brown and Denise Brown O’Neal; four grandsons, John Thomas III, Markel Thomas and twins, Tavon and Tavares O’Neal; four great-grandchildren, Ke’mari Thomas, Kaiyomi Thomas, Noah Thomas and Imani O’Neal; three siblings, Charlene Ivy (Melvin), Ronnie Brown and Wayne Brown (Isabelle); numerous nieces; nephew, Melvin Ivy Jr.; and a host of cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Sandy was preceded in death by his sister, Sherly Ambush.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home in Frederick, MD. Due to restrictions on gatherings, the public may view services (and express condolences) at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.