Henry Shortz

Henry F. Shortz Jr., 70, of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Terree (Theresa) Shortz. Born on May 15, 1951, in Scranton, PA, he is the son of Florence (Mizerek) Shortz and the late Henry F. Shortz, Sr.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Shortz is survived by his children: Chris (Christin) Teach and husband Bryan, Cassie (Catherine) Phelps and Bear (Thaddeus) Shortz; grandchildren: Katelyn Teach, Justin Teach and Chelsea Phelps; his siblings: Lorraine Vomacka and husband Chuck, Becky West and husband Bernie, Richard Shortz and wife Rhonda and Thaddeus Shortz as well as many other friends including his best friend, David Stevens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Avenue, Brunswick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.