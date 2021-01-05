Henry (Trey) Hedges Culler, III

Henry (Trey) Culler, 54, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born May 11, 1966, in Frederick, he was the son of Henry Culler Jr. and Colleen Culler. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his loving aunt, Dottie Schick; and aunt, Linda Haque. Trey is survived by his sister, Michelle Love and husband Jason; and nephew, Dylan. He is also survived by his aunt, Janet Rudy and husband Richard of Middletown; and aunt, Sherri Harrington and husband Joe of Florida; uncle, Bob Schick of Frederick; numerous cousins; and many, many friends who were dear to him.
Trey was a graduate of Linganore High School, Class of 1984. Trey’s passions in life were collecting comic books, sci-fi, comedy and absolutely anything Star Wars. He was an avid gamer, and he loved rock and heavy metal music, going to concerts and spending time with family and friends.
Interment will be private.