Henry Wood Herymering

Heymering, Henry Wood, 71, of Frederick, MD, passed away at his home, January 19, 2022. Henry graduated from McDonogh School in 1967. A lifelong equestrian, he completed Oklahoma Farriers College in 1973, and shod horses for 48 1/2 years. A member of the AFA for 47 years, he helped found The Guild of Professional Farriers. He was inducted into the International Horseshoeing Hall of Fame in 2002. Henry was a writer & publisher, founding the American Farriers Journal in 1975, authoring many farrier books & articles. He was an avid marksman & member of NRA & IDPA. In 2004 he founded Maryland Shall Issue. He was a guitarist who loved playing with his friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marinus Rien Heymering, Sr. & Betty Wood Heymering. He is survived by brother Marinus Rien Heymering, Jr (Linda), nephew Mathew Heymering. He loved to learn and share his knowledge, his calm demeanor and generous heart will be remembered by all who knew him. Services will be held April 9, 2022 at 12pm at the Utica Park Pavilion 1 in Frederick, Md.
