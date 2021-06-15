Herbert Bruce Keil, of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by family at the age of 93.
He is survived by his amazing and talented wife and partner of 66 years, Marilyn Martin Keil. Together, they raised five loving and loved children, Braden Keil (d. 2009), Mary Beth Huffstetler, Sue Keil, Nancy Keil, and Bryant Keil. Affectionately known as “Grandpa Goose”, he is also survived by his 15 grandchildren: John Huffstetler, Kyle Huffstetler, Michael Huffstetler, Caroline Olsen, Christopher Huffstetler, Michael Solomon, Hayden Solomon, John Solomon, Kourtney Keil, Braden Keil, Kaitlin Keil, Hampden Keil, Jack Keil, Caroline Keil, and Kathleen Keil; and, his nine great-grandchildren: Colton Huffstetler, Hudson Huffstetler, Graylon Huffstetler, Jackson Keil, Carter Keil, Wesley Olsen, Quinn Olsen, Olivia Huffstetler, and Herbert Huffstetler.
Herbert Keil was born in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 12, 1927, to Lillian (d. 1979) and Herbert Julius Keil (d. 1969), and was the youngest brother of Robert Keil (d. 1980) and Shirley Keil (d. 2003).
A chemistry graduate of William and Mary and the Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Institute of Technology, Herbert had a distinguished career as an attorney and litigator, specializing in patent and antitrust law. After practicing patent law in Chicago, he moved to Washington, D.C. He was the senior partner at Keil & Weinkauf, a firm he founded and led for over three decades until his retirement in 2006. In that time, Herbert Keil argued in front of the Supreme Court, Board of Appeals, tried international intellectual property cases for some of the largest biotech and chemical companies in the world, served as a Professor of Law at IIT and UIC John Marshall Law School, and prosecuted over 10,000 patents on behalf of his clients for whom he cared deeply and defended rigorously.
Blessed with a masterful wit and laugh that were absolutely contagious, Herbert was a man of many hobbies and interests. He was a voracious reader; a daily Jeopardy viewer; a competitive tennis player; a state champion Yo-Yo-er in 1939; a veteran of the Army and of World War II; an avid bridge player; a licensed pilot (to the dismay of his wife); a horse breeder whose Dr. Banting ran against Cigar in 1996 (he quipped to the Baltimore Sun, “I just hope we don’t finish last” — they did not); a lover of a rich red wine; a Prius man. He was perhaps most notable as the most generous tipper you will ever meet, and for his inability to pass by a homeless person without buying them a meal — both signs of his generous spirit, empathy, and love for others.
He will be missed dearly by his family who will celebrate his life and legacy, and cherish their time with such a brilliant man, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.